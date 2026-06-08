Michigan high school refunding prom tickets after canceling event due to threat

The Clintondale Community Schools district says it will refund prom tickets for Clintondale High School students after canceling the event due to a reported threat.

In an update on Monday, June 8, interim Superintendent Kevin Knoblock says the Clinton Township, Michigan, school district decided not to reschedule the event "after extensive discussion and careful consideration."

"Because there is currently no timeline for when the investigation will be completed, the district chose to refund purchased tickets so that students and families would not be asked to wait indefinitely," Knoblock said.

"We recognize and appreciate the engagement, commitment, and support shown by members of our community who have worked to explore alternative options on behalf of our students. Any plans, discussions, or activities related to dates, locations, or amenities associated with the Community Activist Project, including efforts to independently organize or reschedule prom, are solely those of community members and are not affiliated with, endorsed by, or coordinated through the district."

Clintondale High School canceled the prom last Tuesday, an hour before the dance was set to begin. Officials say Michigan State Police and the Ok2Say hotline notified school officials of a tip they received indicating a student may have been planning to bring a gun to prom.

The district canceled the event after discussions with school administrators, the resource officer, and Clinton Township police.

Days later, Knoblock announced that the school commencement would go on as planned that week, with additional security.

In response, one resident launched an online fundraiser to support the students. Brittaney Hebert told CBS News Detroit that any money raised would be used to put together a prom-like event. As of Monday, the GoFundMe account raised more than $2,000.