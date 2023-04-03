Clinton Township man found guilty of sexually assaulting son

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Clinton Township man was convicted on all charges in the sexual assault of his son.

Matthew Benoit Sr., 45, sexually assaulted his son at ages seven and 14, according to the Macomb County Prosector's Office.

A jury convicted Benoit of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a child who was at least 13 years old but less than 16 years old and the defendant related to the victim, a life felony, and two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13 years old and defendant over 17 years old, a life felony, a mandatory minimum 25 years.

He will be sentenced on May 17.

"Children should be safe in their own home," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido. "Thank you to Clinton Township Police for working hard so this man can not hurt another child."