Clerk at unlicensed Detroit gas station fatally shoots customer

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating after a clerk at an unlicensed gas station fatally shot a customer Friday.

The Detroit Police Department closed a gas station after discovering it was unlicensed while investigating a fatal shooting. Detroit Police Department

This incident happened on Monday, June 5, at the Mobil gas station located at 4415 W. Vernor Highway.

According to police, the clerk and a 25-year-old man got into an altercation, and the customer allegedly threw items out of the gas station store and then left.

After that, police say the customer returned to the gas station, and the clerk shot and killed him.

Police investigate after Detroit gas station clerk shoots 25-year-old man at Detroit gas station. Detroit Police Department

Officers discovered the gas station and the gun used in the shooting were unlicensed.

The gas station was shut down, and now the department is checking other businesses in the area to see if they have valid business licenses.