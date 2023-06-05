Watch CBS News
Local News

Clerk at unlicensed Detroit gas station fatally shoots customer

/ CBS Detroit

Clerk at unlicensed Detroit gas station fatally shoots customer
Clerk at unlicensed Detroit gas station fatally shoots customer 01:01

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating after a clerk at an unlicensed gas station fatally shot a customer Friday. 

gas-station-6.jpg
The Detroit Police Department closed a gas station after discovering it was unlicensed while investigating a fatal shooting.  Detroit Police Department

This incident happened on Monday, June 5, at the Mobil gas station located at 4415 W. Vernor Highway.

According to police, the clerk and a 25-year-old man got into an altercation, and the customer allegedly threw items out of the gas station store and then left. 

After that, police say the customer returned to the gas station, and the clerk shot and killed him.

gas-station-4.jpg
Police investigate after Detroit gas station clerk shoots 25-year-old man at Detroit gas station. Detroit Police Department

Officers discovered the gas station and the gun used in the shooting were unlicensed. 

The gas station was shut down, and now the department is checking other businesses in the area to see if they have valid business licenses. 

First published on June 5, 2023 / 4:46 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.