City of Detroit preps for construction of new Chandler Park Fieldhouse

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The city of Detroit is preparing for the construction of the Chandler Park Fieldhouse, with fencing to go up around the site on Dec. 18.

According to a press release, the fieldhouse will include a multi-use court for basketball, volleyball, and pickleball, a football field and track for comprehensive sports offerings. 

The 130,000-square-foot facility will also include administrative spaces for efficient management, multi-purpose rooms, shower rooms and bathrooms, and a 200-plus parking lot with bio-swales for sustainable storm-water management.

"Transparency is the cornerstone of progress, and our commitment to a better Detroit," said LaJuan Counts, executive director of the Construction & Demolition Department, in a written statement. "As we anticipate commencement of this state-of-the-art facility, I extend heartfelt gratitude to the Detroit City Council, Mayor Duggan for his leadership, and our dedicated Construction and Demo Team. Together, we're building not just a structure, but a brighter future for our community."

December 15, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

