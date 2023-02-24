City of Dearborn distributing free dry ice to residents affected by ice storm

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The City of Dearborn will be distributing free dry ice to residents after Wednesday's ice storm left thousands in Michigan without power.

First responders will distribute the dry ice from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Reckinger Road between the Centennial Library and the Dearborn Police Department.

Map showing where residents should go to pick up the free dry ice. City of Dearborn

City officials are asking drivers to enter Reckinger Road from Greenfield Road and drive west towards the small parking lot east of Centennial Library.

Individuals must bring ID to show they are Dearborn residents. The dry ice is limited to one bag per household.

Residents should bring a cooler or zipped bag so they can safely transport the ice home.

In addition, here's a list of warming centers that are available for Dearborn residents:

Henry Ford Centennial Library, 16301 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, MI 48126

Bryant Library, 22100 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, MI 48124

Esper Library, 12929 Warren Ave, Dearborn, MI 48126

Ford Community & Performing Arts Center, 15801 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, MI 48126

Police Department Lobby, 16099 Michigan Ave

The libraries are open during regular hours and the police department lobby is open 24/7.