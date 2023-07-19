City of Adrian reaches agreement with Crimson Holdings over egg smell from manufacturing facility

ADRIAN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The city of Adrian and Crimson Holdings have reached an agreement regarding the unpleasant smell coming from the company's powdered egg processing facility.

This has been an ongoing issue since last year, and the facility has been issued several violations since April 2022. The notices were issued for odor violations, not operating equipment properly and not having a proper air permit.

On Tuesday, July 18, the city and Crimson Holdings reached a legal agreement.

Under the order, the company must install a packed bed scrubber system to treat emissions. Authorities expect this to be installed and operational in approximately four months.

In addition, until the bed scrubber is ready to be used, Crimson Holdings must keep its egg-drying activities to between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

According to the city, here are the other critical points of the order:

The company will enter into an Administrative Consent Order with EGLE, which will regulate equipment installation and operational requirements for the facility, particularly to control nuisance odors, which order is incorporated into the judgment.

There will be a 45-day test period for the new scrubber system. The Court will retain jurisdiction to review the effectiveness of the new scrubber system.

Crimson Holdings will also establish a $100,000 grant fund that will be administered to the city to benefit Adrian residents impacted by the horrible odor.

"The City is hopeful that the agreed order will result in a permanent solution to the odor issues that have plagued its residents for more than a year," City officials said in a statement regarding the legal agreement. "However, it remains important for citizens to report instances of nuisance odors to EGLE when they occur. Odor complaints related to Crimson Holdings operations can be submitted through their online complaint form, or by calling the PEAS hotline at 800-292-4706."

Background

After several notices were issued against Crimson Holdings, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) took enforcement action against the company in July 2022.

"Given the ongoing complaints of offensive odors from the residents living near the facility, escalating enforcement in this case is important. The company must be held accountable for air violations that have occurred at the facility." said Chris Ethridge, AQD Assistant Director."

Officials said that Crimson Holdings implemented some measures to reduce the odor, such as a carbon filter in the flotation room. Still, additional steps were necessary to eliminate the strong smells.

In November 2022, a formal hearing was held, and EGLE testified on behalf of the city. Crimson Holdings representatives shared plans to install a 100-foot-tall stack, which they said would eliminate the odor.

The judge ordered Crimson Holdings not to conduct egg processing between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. They were given time to install and test the new stack, and after installing the stack in spring, the odor issue persisted. EGLE officials told the city that the problem was worse because "their emissions lacked sufficient heat and velocity to adequately clear the stack."

The city issued another notice against Crimson Holdings on June 23. The legal order was reached on July 18.