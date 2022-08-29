Citizen Yoga improving one's mental health, focusing on preventing suicide

SOUTHFIELD (CW50) - There are several methods that people have used for many years to improve the state of their mental health. These methods vary depending on the person, but yoga is the one that Kacee Must used in her life.

Kacee Must own Citizen Yoga, a three-location and online yoga studio that was designed to improve mental health and prevent suicide.

After struggling with her own mental health, coupled with the loss of her sister who took her own life, Must packed up and went to India to spend 3 years living at a formal academy studying Vedanta philosophy. When she returned to Detroit, Must started Citizen Yoga.

The studio isn't just about yoga though. The studio is about community. Must and her team are committed to building a community of support, inclusion, and integrity.

Class at Citizen Yoga Tim Brown/CBS Detroit

Citizen Yoga is located in Bloomfield, Royal Oak, and Detroit. They also offer online classes. Part of the program also involves Therapy Talks. Hear licensed therapists and other mental health experts share their best advice on common therapy topics.

Must is currently in the process of expanding into the helping mothers with postpartum depression. After the birth of her daughter, Penelope, Must began to develop a program for women struggling after the birth of a child. The program launches early next summer, and new mothers will have accessibility to lactation consulting, pelvic floor health, mental health curriculum, sleep coaching, nap rooms, showers, etc.

Kacee Must, Owner of Citizen Yoga, with Community Connect Host Lisa Germani CW50 Detroit

Must joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to discuss Citizen Yoga, how they're improving the mental health of others, and the ways they are expanding their reach and building community.

Citizen Yoga's "Yoga at the Big House" event on August 6th, 2022 Courtesy of Citizen Yoga

She also discusses their Yoga at the Big House event that took place a few weeks ago. The event's proceeds were donated to two non-profits: Garret's Space and Stand With Trans.

For more information on Citizen Yoga, go to CitizenYogaStudio.com

