Hundreds of thousands of "improperly manufactured" children's cups recalled over unsafe lead levels

The Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a recall Thursday for around 346,000 units of children's cups with unsafe levels of lead.

The CUPKIN double-walled stainless steel cups, manufactured in China and sold online, contain levels of lead that exceed federal lead content limits, officials said. People were advised to "immediately take the cups away from children and stop using them."

The recall includes improperly manufactured 8 oz. and 12 oz models. They were sold on Amazon and Cupkin.com from January 2018 through March 2023 for about $20 each.

Both sizes of the recalled cups were sold in 12 different color combinations and included a matching straw. Anyone who purchased the cup can contact Soojimus for a refund. Soojimus and Amazon are contacting known purchasers directly.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned that even low levels of lead in blood can affect a child's learning capacity, ability to pay attention and academic achievement. Effects of lead exposure can be permanent.

No injuries have been reported, but there are often no apparent symptoms when a child is exposed to lead, according to the CDC. The health agency recommends blood tests as the best way to determine if a child has been exposed. If your child may have been exposed to lead, the CDC recommends talking to your health care provider about getting a blood test.