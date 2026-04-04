Child fatally struck by truck in West Michigan, sheriff's office says; driver arrested

A 3-year-old child is dead and a motorist is in custody after the child was hit by a pickup truck in Cedar Springs, Michigan, on Friday.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office said deputies, the Michigan State Police and emergency personnel responded to the crash on the 13000 block of Darcy Circle Northeast shortly after 4 p.m.

The child died from severe injuries sustained in the collision despite life-saving measures attempted by emergency crews, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators said the driver of the truck, a 33-year-old Cedar Springs, Michigan, man, was driving recklessly at the time of the crash. He was arrested and taken to the Kent County Correctional Facility.

"Investigators also believe alcohol may have been a factor in the crash," the sheriff's office said in a news release.

According to law enforcement, the man was a father figure to the child and is fiancé to the child's mother. Charges against him are pending.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the sheriff's office at 616-632-6125 or submit a tip here.

Cedar Springs is around 21 miles northeast of Grand Rapids.