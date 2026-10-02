1-year-old expected to make full recovery after Canton Township shooting

A 1-year-old girl who was shot twice when dozens of rounds were fired into a Canton Township home is undergoing multiple surgeries on Friday to remove bullet fragments from her wounds, according to her family.

The girl, identified by her family as Jersei, is expected to make a full physical recovery after being struck in the leg during the shooting early Thursday morning at Sherwood Village.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. Thursday, when several dozen rounds were fired into a home in the community. No arrests have been made, according to Canton police.

Melly Hampton, who lives next door, said she initially thought she was hearing fireworks.

"It sounded like fireworks were going off, and it was right by the window," Hampton said.

Inside the home, bullets pierced walls, ceilings, floors and doors and even struck a refrigerator.

Jersei's grandmother, Annie Stephens, told CBS News Detroit on Thursday that she was inside the home with her granddaughter when the gunfire erupted.

Stephens believes her son, who no longer lives at the home, may have been the intended target. Police have not confirmed a motive or said who they believe was targeted.

Stephens said the shooting has left her afraid to remain in the home.

The fact that those responsible remain at large is also concerning to neighbors, particularly those with young children.

"It's uneasy because they shot a 1-year-old and I have a 2-year-old," Hampton said. "It's nothing but kids over here. It's literally a kid in every house."

The Uvalde Foundation for Kids, a Texas-based organization, is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

The Canton Police Department Detective Bureau continues to investigate. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Canton police.