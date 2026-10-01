Toddler struck by gunfire at Canton home, taken to hospital for treatment

A 1-year-old girl was struck by gunfire early Thursday at a manufactured home park in Canton, Michigan.

The toddler was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is currently in stable condition, the Canton Police Department said.

Canton police and firefighters were sent to the home on Old Michigan Avenue about 12:57 a.m. The manufactured home park is southwest of the U.S. 12 and I-275 interchange. After police arrived on the scene, they provided medical treatment until the fire department crews took over her care and got her to a hospital.

The Canton Police Department detective bureau is investigating.