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Toddler struck by gunfire at Canton home, taken to hospital for treatment

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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Paula Wethington

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A 1-year-old girl was struck by gunfire early Thursday at a manufactured home park in Canton, Michigan. 

The toddler was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is currently in stable condition, the Canton Police Department said. 

Canton police and firefighters were sent to the home on Old Michigan Avenue about 12:57 a.m. The manufactured home park is southwest of the U.S. 12 and I-275 interchange. After police arrived on the scene, they provided medical treatment until the fire department crews took over her care and got her to a hospital. 

The Canton Police Department detective bureau is investigating. 

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