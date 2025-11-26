Watch CBS News
Inkster police search for 19-month-old last seen with biological mother

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

The Inkster Police Department is seeking the public's help on Wednesday in locating a 19-month-old girl who was last seen with her biological mother.

Police say Camyla Bicy was seen with her mother, Briana Bicy, who may be driving a black 2025 Ford Explorer.

Their whereabouts are currently unknown. Inkster police released a photo of the child on Wednesday evening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Inkster police at 313-563-9850.

