Inkster police search for 19-month-old last seen with biological mother

The Inkster Police Department is seeking the public's help on Wednesday in locating a 19-month-old girl who was last seen with her biological mother.

Police say Camyla Bicy was seen with her mother, Briana Bicy, who may be driving a black 2025 Ford Explorer.

Their whereabouts are currently unknown. Inkster police released a photo of the child on Wednesday evening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Inkster police at 313-563-9850.