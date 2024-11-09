3-year-old girl shot in the leg; Detroit police investigating

Detroit teen arrested after shooting 14-year-old, Lions prep for Texans and more tops stories

(CBS DETROIT) — Police in Detroit are investigating after a 3-year-old girl was shot in the leg Saturday afternoon.

Authorities say the shooting happened on the 15400 block of Manor around 4:25 p.m. An unknown number of people went up to the backside of a house and fired multiple rounds inside, striking the girl in the leg.

The 3-year-old is being treated for her injuries at a children's hospital.

Police say the girl was watching her mother play video games when the shooting happened. The mother and two other children in the house were not harmed.

No arrests have been made.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call 1-800-773-2587 or submit a tip to DetroitRewards.tv.