Child injured after car crashes into Ypsilanti Township home, authorities say

At least one child was injured after a vehicle crashed into a home on Sunday in Ypsilanti Township, according to the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office.

At about 8:05 p.m., deputies were called to a mobile home park in the 6200 block of Lake Drive. Authorities say one adult and multiple children were inside the home at the time. The child who was injured sustained minor injuries.

The driver was also injured. The sheriff's office says everyone who was injured received medical treatment from first responders.

The crash is under investigation. The sheriff's office did not release any additional information at this time.