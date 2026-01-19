Watch CBS News
Local News

Child injured after car crashes into Ypsilanti Township home, authorities say

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
Read Full Bio
DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Add CBS News on Google

At least one child was injured after a vehicle crashed into a home on Sunday in Ypsilanti Township, according to the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office.

At about 8:05 p.m., deputies were called to a mobile home park in the 6200 block of Lake Drive. Authorities say one adult and multiple children were inside the home at the time. The child who was injured sustained minor injuries.

The driver was also injured. The sheriff's office says everyone who was injured received medical treatment from first responders.

The crash is under investigation. The sheriff's office did not release any additional information at this time.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue