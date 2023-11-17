Watch CBS News
Police: 2-year-old boy found wandering on Detroit's west side

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Child found wandering in Detroit
The child is described as 2 years old, 2 feet 5 inches tall, about 35 pounds. His name may possibly be King. Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are searching for the guardians of a little boy who was found wandering Friday afternoon on Detroit's west side.

Detroit police say the fire department found the child alone at about 4:15 p.m. in the area of Fenkell and Sussex.

The child is described as 2 years old, 2 feet 5 inches tall, about 35 pounds. His name may possibly be King.

Anyone who recognizes the child or knows his parents or guardians is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Eighth Precinct at 313-596-5801.

First published on November 17, 2023 / 6:29 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

