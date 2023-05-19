UPDATE: Child found wandering on Detroit's west side reunited with family
(CBS DETROIT) - Police say a 5-year-old boy found wandering on Detroit's west side Friday evening has been reunited with family.
An investigation is ongoing, according to Detroit police.
The 5-year-old, who told police he name is ZyAire, was found walking at about 5 p.m. in the 17500 block of Livernois, according to the Detroit Police Department.
He was taken to DPD's 12th Precinct.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.