UPDATE: Child found wandering on Detroit's west side reunited with family

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 19, 2023

Detroit police are investigating after a child was found wandering on the city's west side. Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - Police say a 5-year-old boy found wandering on Detroit's west side Friday evening has been reunited with family.

An investigation is ongoing, according to Detroit police.

The 5-year-old, who told police he name is ZyAire, was found walking at about 5 p.m. in the 17500 block of Livernois, according to the Detroit Police Department.

He was taken to DPD's 12th Precinct.