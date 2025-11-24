11-year-old charged in altercation at Metro Detroit middle school

An 11-year-old accused of being involved in an altercation at Roseville Middle School has been charged, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

Prosecutors charged the child with one count of carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, one count of possessing a weapon in a weapons-free school zone and one count of disturbing the peace. The juvenile appeared for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 22 and was released on a $500 personal bond with house restrictions. They are ordered to have no contact with the school unless permitted.

Prosecutors did not provide details on the altercation. The court ordered the case to be transferred to Wayne County because the child is a Wayne County resident.

"Safety in our schools depends on all of us. Words and actions can have serious consequences, and minors should never hesitate to ask for help. Protecting our friends, classmates, and communities begins with speaking up," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.

The charges come as school officials in Macomb County faced recent incidents.

Roseville Community Schools reported last week that multiple shell casings were found at Green Elementary School and Roseville High School. At the time, school officials say police were investigating and that there was no threat reported toward students and staff.

In Center Line, two teens were charged after allegedly making threats against Center Line High School. The teens, ages 15, are charged with an intentional threat to commit an act of violence against a school, school employees or students, a one-year misdemeanor.