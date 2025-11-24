Watch CBS News
2 teens charged with making threats against Center Line High School

Joseph Buczek
Two Wayne County 15-year-olds are accused of making threats against Center Line High School, Macomb County prosecutors said. 

Prosecutors say the teens directed threats toward the high school and its students on Nov. 21. Authorities have not discussed the nature of the alleged threats. 

The teens are charged with an intentional threat to commit an act of violence against a school, school employees or students, a one-year misdemeanor. 

A preliminary hearing was held Saturday, and the two juveniles were released on $500 bonds with house restrictions. As part of their bond conditions, the two are not permitted to use the internet except for school purposes and cannot have contact with the alleged victims or each other. 

With both teens being Wayne County residents, the court has ordered the cases to be transferred to Wayne County. 

"Every school threat shakes the safety of our children and our communities. Juveniles may not fully realize the danger of their words or actions, but the consequences are real," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a statement. 

