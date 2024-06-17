Child, 9, rescued after near drowning in pool in Metro Detroit

Gunman identified after 9 injured in shooting at suburban Detroit splash pad and more top stories

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 9-year-old boy is hospitalized after nearly drowning on Monday in Warren.

Police and fire crews were called at about 5:55 p.m. to an apartment complex in the 14800 block of E. 12 Mile Road to a drowning. Responding officers went to the pool area and found family members performing CPR on the child.

The child was rescued after being underwater for several minutes, according to police.

Officers checked on the child and determined he was breathing on his own. He was taken to a hospital where he is listed in critical but stable condition.

An investigation is ongoing.