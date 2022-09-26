Chick-fil-A opening new Metro Detroit location on Sept. 29
(CBS DETROIT) - Chick-fil-A is opening a new location in Southfield on Thursday, Sept. 29.
The fast-food restaurant will be open for dine-in and drive-thru Monday through Saturday, from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
It will be located at 28588 Telegraph Rd. Southfield, MI 48034.
To celebrate the opening of the new location, Chick-fil-A is giving away free Chick-fil-A meals for a year to 100 people who are making an impact in the local community.
For more information and to find other Chick-fil-A locations near you, visit here.
