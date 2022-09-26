Watch CBS News
Local News

Chick-fil-A opening new Metro Detroit location on Sept. 29

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Chick-fil-A is opening a new location in Southfield on Thursday, Sept. 29.

The fast-food restaurant will be open for dine-in and drive-thru Monday through Saturday, from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

It will be located at 28588 Telegraph Rd. Southfield, MI 48034. 

To celebrate the opening of the new location, Chick-fil-A is giving away free Chick-fil-A meals for a year to 100 people who are making an impact in the local community.

For more information and to find other Chick-fil-A locations near you, visit here

First published on September 26, 2022 / 3:35 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.