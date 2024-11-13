Chesterfield Township police investigating reports of "suspicious man" approaching students at bus stop

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Some residents in Chesterfield Township are calling an incident "stranger danger" after students reported being approached by an unwanted guest at a school bus stop.

Police say a suspicious man walking a dog reportedly stopped at a bus stop near 23 Mile and Donner roads, asked students which school they attended, and then allegedly asked for a phone number.

"Where were your parents at? Why were the parents not there? This isn't a safe world we live in. If you don't trust people that much, why would you leave your kids at the bus stop," said Danielle Guastella.

Police say the suspect is described as African American and wearing a black jumpsuit and mask. He's believed to have walked away as the students got on their bus.

Some residents believe the situation may be being blown out of proportion.

"It was a guy walking a dog, he had a mask on because it was cold outside," Guastella said.

CBS News Detroit spoke to some residents who didn't want to be on camera. Some said neighborhoods will now take turns watching area bus stops, while others advised children to always keep their heads on a swivel.

"Be aware of your surroundings be with a friend," Guastella said.

Police haven't released any video or photos of the suspect. In the meantime, they say if you know anything about this situation, contact Chesterfield Township police.