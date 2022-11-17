Chelsea High School student arrested, accused of sexual assault

CHELSEA, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 16-year-old Chelsea High School student has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two female students.

The Chelsea Police Department says they were contacted by the school on Nov. 4 after one of their students reported to a counselor that she had been sexually assaulted the week prior.

Officers contacted the parents of the victim to get additional information which led to the arrest of a 16-year-old suspect.

Police say they identified a second victim during their investigation. They say the second victim and her family are cooperating with the investigation and believe additional charges are coming.

"The incredible bravery that these two women have shown by coming forward and reporting the events should be commended and I hope will be an inspiration to others," says Chelsea Police Department Chief, Kevin Kazyak.

The suspect remains in custody at the Washtenaw County Youth Center.

Police are asking any additional victims or witnesses to call the Chelsea Police Department at (734) 475-9122 as soon as possible.