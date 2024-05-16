Chase that ended in crash in Detroit began as sex trafficking investigation, police say

Michigan doctor stranded in Gaza, charges expected in alleged car theft ring and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A police chase that began in Southfield and ended in a crash in Detroit, leaving a woman in critical condition, started as a sex trafficking investigation, Southfield police said Thursday.

Two men, 48-year-old Ricky Edwards, Jr., and 60-year-old Paul Alan Dave, are now facing charges.

Police say Edwards was wanted on a parole violation after being released from prison related to a second-degree murder and narcotics conviction from 2002.

They say Dave was the driver of the vehicle that fled police.

Southfield police released dashcam video of the chase, which began Monday evening at 12 Mile and Northwestern Highway, near a Red Roof Inn, where police believe the suspects were sex trafficking at least two women.

They said a 911 call alerted them to Edwards' location on Sunday and that the caller believed he was with a sex trafficking victim.

Officers responded to the scene but were unable to locate either Edwards or the woman, but they began surveillance of the hotel.

The next day, police say officers spotted the two men getting into a car with two women and initiated a traffic stop, and that's when they say the car sped off.

They gave chase into Detroit, where they say the car ran a red light at Outer Drive and James Couzens and slammed into an Uber.

A 26-year-old woman who was a passenger in the Uber was ejected and suffered serious injuries. She remains in critical condition as of Thursday night.

Dave sustained minor injuries and did not require medical attention, while Edwards underwent surgery for a broken arm.

The two women were taken to a hospital for observation, but police say they left immediately after arriving. Authorities are now actively searching for them to continue their human trafficking investigation.

"Understanding these women are afraid, I will appeal to both women," Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren said. "You're not facing any charges. You are a victim of human trafficking, and/or have been forced into a life of a sex worker. However, we can provide resources to assist you. Both men are in custody, and you are free from their control."

Edwards is currently being held on that parole violation and will be turned over to the Michigan Department of Corrections.

Dave is charged with fleeing and eluding police and will be turned over to Detroit police for additional charges.

The human trafficking investigation is ongoing.