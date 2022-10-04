Chase opens virtual call center in Corktown

(CBS DETROIT) – J.P. Morgan Chase is bringing new jobs to the motor city.

The financial giant is launching a virtual call center in Detroit to advance racial equity in employment.

It's part of chase's plan to invest in the city's economic recovery.

Tuesday financial leaders joined Mayor Mike Duggan to announce full-time, home-based jobs, bringing 50 Detroiters on-board for gainful employment.

The positions start at $22 an hour with an annual benefit package at $16,000.

The team will train at the Chase Community Center in Corktown.

Mayor Duggan says the investment creates career opportunities for good paying jobs, while keeping positions here in America that are often granted overseas.

"I mean the call center operations I'd like to see come back to the country from everybody," Duggan said.

"I've talked to many companies about this all the time, but I said if you want to leave a lasting effect on the workforce, you've got a huge workforce across the country, why don't you prove the concept that Detroit can work call centers and everybody will follow you."