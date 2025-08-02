Westland man accused of sending threatening emails referencing Macomb County judge

Police seek shooter after bullets strike sleeping kids; new tariffs to begin; other top stories

A Westland, Michigan, man faces two charges after he allegedly sent emails with "threatening and offensive language" that referenced and were directed at a circuit court judge, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

Jacob Tolonen, 52, was arraigned on Thursday at the 39th District Court in Roseville, Michigan. He is charged with one count each of using a computer to commit a crime and unlawful posting of a message with aggravating circumstances, officials said.

The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office says Tolonen allegedly sent the emails to the court reporter of Macomb County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer M. Faunce around Jan. 24, 2025.

The language used in the emails was disjointed, and phrases including "shot to death," "all dead mass killed," "all mass murdered" and "die die die" were used, the prosecutor's office said.

The emails allegedly also included references to "family" and "Warren." According to the prosecutor's office, Judge Jennifer Faunce's sister, Suzanne Faunce, serves as a judge in Warren County, and their father, Sherman Faunce, was formerly a judge there.

If convicted, Tolonen faces up to 12 years in prison. His bond is set at $500,000 cash or surety bond.

A probable cause conference for Tolonen is scheduled for Aug. 13 at 8:30 a.m.

"We take any threat against a judge with the utmost seriousness," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said in a news release on Friday. "The safety of our judiciary is non-negotiable. No public servant should fear for their safety or the safety of their loved ones simply for doing their job."