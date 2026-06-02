Warren men face attempted murder, arson charges in attack tied to dating feud, prosecutors say

Charges against four people accused of being involved in a shooting and arson in Macomb County, Michigan, have moved up to circuit court.

The incident happened on Feb. 17 on Champaign Street. The Warren Police Department said officers were called to the area on a shots-fired report, then learned a home was set on fire before those rounds were fired. The fire was quickly put out and nobody at the home was injured. The prosecutor's office said multiple bullet holes were found at a bedroom window and gasoline had been poured in the area before the fire was set.

The suspects left the scene, and a police pursuit resulted. Multiple people were arrested in Roseville and Warren.

Officers said their investigation led them to conclude that the altercation "stemmed from an ongoing feud over a dating relationship."

Since that time, a series of court hearings has taken place in 37th District Court in Warren.



Blevins faces seven charges, including assault with intent to murder and second-degree arson. His trial is set for June 23 in Macomb County Circuit Court.

Melidis and Walls each face seven charges, including attempted murder and second-degree arson. Ingram faces four charges, including accessory after the fact to a felony. Circuit court arraignments for all three are scheduled for June 8.

A fifth person, a 19-year-old from Warren, was arrested in connection with the case, but charges against her have been dismissed without prejudice.