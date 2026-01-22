3 men charged in Southfield gas station shooting that injured 2 bystanders

Three people are facing multiple charges in the aftermath of a shooting last fall at a gas station in Southfield, Michigan. Oakland County Prosecutor Karen D. McDonald announced the charges Thursday, alleging that the suspects are gang members.

The Oct. 28 shooting at the BP station on Southfield Road injured two bystanders who were caught in the crossfire and not involved in the dispute, authorities said. Both of the victims needed hospital treatment for gunshot injuries in the aftermath.

The Southfield Police Department said at the time that the gunshots came from people "who appear to be known to each other."

The charges are against DeAngelo Brown, 22, of Sterling Heights; Amaju Dozier, 23, of Auburn Hills; and Romello Johnson, 23, of Harper Woods.

The prosecutor's office claims that Brown and Dozier saw Johnson at the gas station, and then the three got into a gun fight. One of the bystanders was struck in the arm during the initial altercation. Brown is alleged to have continued shooting as Johnson then returned fire, the prosecutor said.

The second bystander who was struck was in a pickup truck driving by the scene. His injuries included a bullet in the chest, the prosecutor said.

The investigation involved Southfield Police detectives, Southfield Police Department's Tactical Crime Suppression Unit, Oakland County Auto Theft Taskforce and the FBI-Oakland County Violent Crime Taskforce.

With the cases now in 46th District Court in Southfield, the prosecutor details the following charges:

Brown was charged with three counts of assault with intent to murder, four counts of felony firearms, felon in possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon. A hearing date has not yet been posted in court records.



Dozier is charged with assault with intent to murder, two counts of felony firearms, felon in possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon. Bond was set at $250,000, court records show. A probable cause conference is scheduled for Friday.



Johnson is charged with carrying a concealed weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and felony firearms. Bond was set at $50,000, court records show. A probable cause conference is scheduled for Monday.



"Gun violence is a public health crisis that takes many forms, from mass shootings to suicides to gang shootings that terrorize communities and endanger people trying to live their everyday lives," McDonald said.

"We intend to vigorously pursue justice for the victims, but this is not enough. We cannot prosecute our way out of this crisis. Solutions, from greater investment in proactive policing, to support for violence disrupters, to common-sense reforms that disarm criminals, can make a difference. It's past time to finally address this crisis."

The above video originally aired Oct. 28, 2026.