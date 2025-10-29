Two bystanders injured in shooting at Southfield gas station

Two bystanders were injured by gunfire during an altercation at a gas station in Southfield, Michigan.

The shooting happened shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday at the BP station at 24722 Southfield Road. The Southfield Police Department reported when officers arrived, they found two men with apparent gunshot wounds. Both men were taken to area hospitals, where police said they were in stable condition.

Both of the injured men, however, were bystanders, police said. The gunshots came from two other people "who appear to be known to each other" who entered the gas station and then exchanged fire, the report said.

Detectives are continuing the investigation.

Police ask that anyone who has information on the incident contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP.