Charges filed in aftermath of fatal crash on Southfield Freeway Service Drive

Charges have been filed in the case of a car crash at a traffic light on Friday night in Detroit that killed a 9-year-old girl and injured a woman.

Gregory Bester Louis Austin, 19, of Detroit, has been charged with a number of counts, including reckless driving causing death as well as driving with a suspended or revoked license, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said.

Arraignment was scheduled for Tuesday in 36th District Court in Detroit, the prosecutor's office said.

Austin is accused of driving recklessly, at a high rate of speed, about 9:23 p.m. Friday on Southfield Freeway Service Drive near Tireman Avenue. Prosecutors said he disregarded the traffic light and struck the passenger side of an eastbound vehicle on Tiremarn Avenue.

Fatoumatu Diallo, a 9-year-old girl from Detroit, was a passenger in the other car. She died as a result of her injuries after being taken to an area hospital.

A 53-year-old Detroit woman was also injured in the crash and taken to the hospital.