Child killed in Detroit crash involving vehicle that ran red light, police say

By Nick Lentz

/ CBS Detroit

A child is dead after a crash on Detroit's west side Friday night that involved a vehicle running a red light, according to police.

Officers responded to the collision in the area of Tireman Avenue and Southfield Road around 9:30 p.m. The vehicle that ran the red light hit a vehicle that the child was in. 

The driver of the vehicle that ran the red light was cooperating with police after the incident, officials said.

Police have yet to disclose details about the child. 

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. 

