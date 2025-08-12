Charges filed against 14-year-old boy over carjacking incident in Detroit

A 14-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a carjacking Monday in Detroit.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy made the announcement Tuesday, adding the youth was scheduled for a preliminary hearing that afternoon at the Juvenile Detention Facility in the Wayne County Criminal Justice Center.

The teenager has been charged with receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle, resisting and obstructing a police officer, and leaving the scene of an accident.

The charges detail a crash that happened at about 4:30 a.m. Monday in the area of Rockdale Street and Majestic Street in Detroit. The teenager is accused of driving a vehicle stolen from a Detroit woman at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed near a Rockdale Street home

When officers arrived, the teenager ran off, the report said.

Police were able to apprehend the suspect after a short foot chase. Medics then arrived on the scene and took him to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.