Charges filed against 14-year-old boy over carjacking incident in Detroit

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

A 14-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a carjacking Monday in Detroit. 

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy made the announcement Tuesday, adding the youth was scheduled for a preliminary hearing that afternoon at the Juvenile Detention Facility in the Wayne County Criminal Justice Center. 

The teenager has been charged with receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle, resisting and obstructing a police officer, and leaving the scene of an accident. 

The charges detail a crash that happened at about 4:30 a.m. Monday in the area of Rockdale Street and Majestic Street in Detroit. The teenager is accused of driving a vehicle stolen from a Detroit woman at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed near a Rockdale Street home 

When officers arrived, the teenager ran off, the report said. 

Police were able to apprehend the suspect after a short foot chase. Medics then arrived on the scene and took him to a local hospital for treatment of injuries. 

