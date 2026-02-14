Man charged in Otsego County crash that killed a woman and injured 3 others

A Saranac, Michigan, man is charged in a September 2025 crash in Elmira Township, Michigan, that killed a 76-year-old woman and injured three other people, according to the Michigan State Police.

The 70-year-old man is charged with one count of operating while intoxicated causing death, one count of reckless driving causing death, two counts of operating while intoxicated causing serious injury, two counts of reckless driving causing serious impairment of a body function and one count of carrying a concealed weapon, online court records say.

The crash happened during the afternoon of Sept. 20, 2025, on Michigan Highway 32 near Buell Road, according to the state agency. A motorist, later identified as the 70-year-old man, was driving a Ford SUV eastbound on the highway when the vehicle crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a Dodge pickup truck, investigators said.

Officials said four people were in the truck. Two 76-year-old women in the back and a 79-year-old man riding in the front seat were taken to the hospital with critical injuries. The driver, a 78-year-old man, was treated at the hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.

The man charged was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

One of the 76-year-old women died on Nov. 3, 2025, due to injuries from the crash, the state agency said.

Investigators said they found and seized a handgun while searching the Ford. According to law enforcement, the man did not have a concealed pistol license. He was arrested on Thursday and his next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 19.