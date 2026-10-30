Charges dropped against 1 of 2 men charged in Toledo neighborhood festival shooting

Charges have been dropped against one of the two adults arrested after a shooting in June at a summer festival in Toledo, Ohio.

Lucas County (Ohio) Prosecuting Attorney Julia R. Bates said that "due to new and developing evidence," her office asked the court to dismiss the charges filed against Elija Crisp-Carr on a "without prejudice" clause. This stipulation allows prosecutors to refile their case at a later time.

The court agreed to the dismissal, the prosecutor's office said.

Crisp-Carr, 20, was facing more than 50 felony counts in the aftermath of the June 6 altercation near the Old West End Festival site. Twelve people were injured by gunfire that afternoon, with the victims ranging in age from 14 to 61.

Toledo Police Chief Michael Troendle said during a press conference on June 9 that a dispute between two rival groups appeared to have been the spark.

The arrests of two adults, one of whom was Crisp-Carr, happened within days. The case remains pending in Lucas County Common Pleas Court against the other man who was charged. WTOL, the CBS affiliate in Toledo, said charges remain pending against a third suspect taken into custody in this case, who was identified only as a 17-year-old.

"In September 2026, the Lucas County Prosecutor's Office informed Mr. Crisp-Carr's attorney of discovery that may support his defense," the prosecutor said. "The Toledo Police Department continues its investigation. Both the department and our office remain committed to following the evidence and getting it right, just as we are in every case."

The above video originally aired on June 7, 2026.