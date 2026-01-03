Motorist, 26, accused of driving while intoxicated in fatal Clinton Township crash

A 26-year-old motorist has been charged with operating under the influence causing death in connection with a Clinton Township, Michigan, crash that happened on Monday, according to online court records.

Torrance Irby of Detroit, Michigan, was arraigned by a Clinton Township judge on Friday. Court records show Irby is also charged with one count each of failure to stop at the scene of a serious personal injury accident and "felony-commission with motor vehicle adult advisory."

Prosecutors allege that Irby was driving a Ram ProMaster van on Metropolitan Parkway near Groesbeck Highway when the vehicle hit a Ford Mustang. The impact of the crash caused the Mustang to collide with the back of a Ford Transit Connect van.

The driver of the Mustang, 27-year-old El Verson Mitchell of Ann Arbor, Michigan, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Irby was taken into custody shortly after leaving the scene on foot, according to prosecutors. A judge set Irby's bond at $250,000 cash or surety, court records show.

"Driving while impaired is an entirely preventable act that endangers everyone on the road, Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said in a news release on Friday. "In this case, it is alleged that the defendant chose to operate a vehicle while intoxicated and caused a collision that took the life of a young man. This loss is devastating for the victim's family."

Irby's next court hearing, a probable cause conference, is scheduled for Jan. 12, court records said.