1 dead, 2 injured, after three-vehicle crash in Clinton Township

An Ann Arbor, Michigan, man died, and two others were injured, as a result of a three-vehicle crash in Macomb County.

The chain-reaction crash happened about 8:06 p.m. Monday on westbound Metropolitan Parkway, east of Groesbeck Highway, in Clinton Township.

The Clinton Township Police Department, which is investigating, said the crash involved a black 2019 Ram ProMaster 3500 van, a green 2019 Ford Mustang, and a black 2010 Ford Transit Connect van.

The Ford Transit and Ford Mustang were both stopped at a turnaround traffic light on Metropolitan Parkway when the Ram ProMaster collided with the rear of the Mustang, police said. The impact of that crash pushed the Mustang into the rear of the Transit.

The driver of the Transit got out of the van, and checked on the condition of the other drivers, noticing that the Mustang driver was unresponsive.

Medstar Ambulance took that man, a 27-year-old from Ann Arbor, to McLaren Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Ram ProMaster driver, along with a passenger in that vehicle, left the scene before first responders arrived, officers said. The two were found shortly afterwards by Clinton Township police, and taken to McLaren Hospital for treatment.

Police ask that anyone who has information that can assist in the investigation contact the Clinton Township Police Department at 586-493-7802 and/or Sgt. Deneweth at 586-493-7890