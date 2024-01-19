Warning widened about charcuterie meat snack trays sold by Sam's Club and Costco

Federal health officials are expanding a warning about salmonella poisoning tied to charcuterie meat snack trays sold at Sam's Club and Costco stores.

At least 47 people in 22 states have been sickened and 10 people have been hospitalized after eating Busseto brand and Fratelli Beretta brand meats, officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday.

The CDC had previously warned about one recalled lot of Busseto brand charcuterie sampler trays, but the agency now advises retailers and consumers not to eat, serve or sell any lots of the foods. They include the Busseto charcuterie sampler sold at Sam's Club and the Fratelli Beretta brand Antipasto Gran Beretta products sold at Costco.

This combination of photos provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Jan. 5, 2024 shows different views of a Busseto charcuterie sampler with prosciutto, sweet sopressata and dry coppa. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via AP

The meat trays come in twin packs that include prosciutto, sweet soppressata, and dry coppa or black pepper-coated dry salami, Italian dry salami, dry coppa, and prosciutto.

Salmonella poisoning can cause severe illness, particularly in young children, older people and those with weakened immune systems. In rare cases, the bacterial infection can be fatal.

The CDC says in addition to not eating the items, consumers should throw them away and wash surfaces and containers that may have touched the using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

The agency also advises that consumers call their healthcare provider right away if they have any of these symptoms of severe Salmonella poisoning: diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F, diarrhea for more than three days that is not improving, bloody diarrhea, so much vomiting that you can't keep liquids down, and signs of dehydration such as not urinating much, dry mouth and throat and feeling dizzy when standing up.