College Football Playoff National Championship turns Michigan best friends into rivals

College seniors Cooper Schoenberg and Carter Lutz from Birmingham, Michigan, have been friends for as long as they can remember.

"Pretty much out of the womb, you can say. Right away, we've been friends," said Lutz.

"Kind of our whole life has been a bunch of coincidences," said Schoenberg.

Lutz and Schoenberg have always been bonded by sports. But with their respective schools, Indiana and Miami, playing on Monday for the College Football Playoff title, it is putting that bond to the test.

"It's our senior year, it's our last dance," said Schoenberg. "It's our last semester, and we're playing each other in the national championship."

"It's truly unbelievable," said Lutz.

Lutz and Schoenberg are both studying broadcast journalism and covering sports at their respective schools. Before that, they discovered their passion for sports journalism at Groves High School, where "Cooper and Carter Uncut" began.

"It's kind of cool to see our kids out there in the real world as young adults and still exemplifying all of the standards of academic excellence," said Groves High School Principal Othamian Peterson.

"English isn't just something you take a class and you do an essay for," said Grove High School journalism teacher Karen Reed-Nordwall. "It's something you write; you communicate, you go out into the real world, so it's something we teach adamantly here at Groves, and I love to see it in action."

From Groves High to the national title game, Monday will be a day that Lutz and Schoenberg remember forever. As you would expect, Lutz and Schoenberg are certain that their school is going to win it all.