Center Line man charged with fatally shooting his girlfriend in her home

A Macomb County man is accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend in her home while three of her children were in the home, prosecutors said.

Zachary Fuqua, 39, of Center Line, is charged with one count of second-degree murder, one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, one count of possession of ammunition by a prohibited person and three counts of felony firearm, authorities said.

Macomb County prosecutors allege that around 5:30 p.m. on March 17, Fuqua shot his girlfriend, 38-year-old Erica Marie Sanders, in the kitchen of her Center Line home.

When police arrived at the home, they found Sanders with an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three of Sanders' four children, who range in age from 5 to 17 years old, were home at the time of the shooting, prosecutors said.

Fuqua was arraigned on Friday in the 37th District Court and is being held without bond.

"The allegations about this Defendant's actions are abhorrent, and they have resulted in an immeasurable and devastating loss for the victim's children, and family," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido in a statement. "Domestic violence can have tragic and far-reaching consequences. No one should have to live in fear within their own home. If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, seek help immediately."

Fuqua is due back in court on April 1 for a probable cause conference. A preliminary examination is scheduled for April 8.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.