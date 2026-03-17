Husband in custody after wife fatally shot in Center Line, Michigan, police say

A husband was taken into custody after police say his wife was fatally shot on Tuesday in Center Line, Michigan.

Police say they received a call at around 5:30 p.m. about a shooting in the 7500 block of Sterling Street. The 38-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene from a single gunshot wound, police say.

A preliminary investigation determined that a domestic dispute had occurred, leading to the shooting.

Police say the husband, 39, ran away from the scene, and he was later arrested in the area of 10 Mile Road and Wainwright Street. Police say the suspect was taken into custody roughly 30 minutes after officers received the 911 call.

An investigation is ongoing.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.