CBS News Detroit celebrates Teacher Appreciation Week

(CBS DETROIT) - Teacher Appreciation Week is May 8-12, and CBS News Detroit is honoring Metro Detroit teachers who are making a difference in the lives of their students.

We kicked the week off Monday by honoring three educators.

Ronald Coleman is an English language arts special education teacher at Detroit Southeastern High School.

Anitra Jones is a preschool teacher at Renaissance Head Start in Detroit. She has been a teacher at Renaissance Head Start and has served as the center's director for the past two years.

David Conrad is a seventh and eighth-grade social studies teacher at David Ellis Academy West in Redford.