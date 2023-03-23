From Michigan to New York: Jordan Burrows, Ronnie Duncan prepare for MSU's Sweet 16 game
(CBS DETROIT) - No. 7 seed Michigan State University made its way to March Madness' Sweet 16 after beating out second-seeded Marquette.
While the Spartans prepare for their game Thursday against No. 3 seed Kansas State at Madison Square Garden, CBS News Detroit's Jordan Burrows and Ronnie Duncan packed their bags and took the next flight to New York.
READ: NYC guards lead Michigan State, K-State to Sweet 16 at MSG
You can watch their journey to New York in the video above.
Stay with CBS News Detroit for continued coverage.
