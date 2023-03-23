From Michigan to New York: Jordan Burrows, Ronnie Duncan prepare for MSU's Sweet 16 game

On the road with CBS News Detroit's Jordan Burrows and Ronnie Duncan

(CBS DETROIT) - No. 7 seed Michigan State University made its way to March Madness' Sweet 16 after beating out second-seeded Marquette.

While the Spartans prepare for their game Thursday against No. 3 seed Kansas State at Madison Square Garden, CBS News Detroit's Jordan Burrows and Ronnie Duncan packed their bags and took the next flight to New York.

#MarchMadness Our coverage of #MSU begins at NOON today



Mr. March has made it to the #NCAA men’s basketball tourney 25 times in a row @RonnieSlam and I have what you need ahead of the game @CBSDetroit pic.twitter.com/TrFOcnyql2 — Jordan Burrows (@jordan_burrows) March 23, 2023

You can watch their journey to New York in the video above.

Stay with CBS News Detroit for continued coverage.