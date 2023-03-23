Watch CBS News
From Michigan to New York: Jordan Burrows, Ronnie Duncan prepare for MSU's Sweet 16 game

By Jordan Burrows, Ronnie Duncan

On the road with CBS News Detroit's Jordan Burrows and Ronnie Duncan
(CBS DETROIT) - No. 7 seed Michigan State University made its way to March Madness' Sweet 16 after beating out second-seeded Marquette

While the Spartans prepare for their game Thursday against No. 3 seed Kansas State at Madison Square Garden, CBS News Detroit's Jordan Burrows and Ronnie Duncan packed their bags and took the next flight to New York.

You can watch their journey to New York in the video above.

Stay with CBS News Detroit for continued coverage.

