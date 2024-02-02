Detroit police search for missing teen last seen at bus stop

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Feb. 2, 2024

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Cassidy Cathey was last seen at a bus stop in the area of Livernois and Davison on Jan. 31, police said.

She was last seen wearing a long black coat, teal shirt, blue pants, and Black Nike shoes.

Cathey is described by police as Black, 5 feet and 6 inches tall, has green hair, brown eyes, and weighs 118 pounds.

Anyone with information can call police at 313-452-6874.