Detroit police search for missing teen last seen at bus stop
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl.
Cassidy Cathey was last seen at a bus stop in the area of Livernois and Davison on Jan. 31, police said.
She was last seen wearing a long black coat, teal shirt, blue pants, and Black Nike shoes.
Cathey is described by police as Black, 5 feet and 6 inches tall, has green hair, brown eyes, and weighs 118 pounds.
Anyone with information can call police at 313-452-6874.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.