Cash App, Square users report payment issues amid service outage

The payment services Cash App and Square are experiencing outages that may affect peer-to-peer payments, cash card purchases and other transactions.

The disruptions, which began Thursday, are affecting "multiple Square services," Square said in a status update Thursday. The outages may cause "slight delays" of money transfers, it added. Square and Cash App are owned by the same parent company, Block.

"We are currently experiencing issues with multiple Square services," Square said on X (previously known as Twitter) Thursday. "We understand how important it is for your business that our services be up and running, and we are actively working toward a fix."

As of Friday morning, there were nearly 1,500 reports of user issues with Square's app, website and processing payments, down from more than 18,000 reports on Thursday night, DownDetector data showed. There were another nearly 1,700 reports of fund transfer and other payment issues for Cash App as of the same time on Friday, according to DownDetector.

It's not clear how many customers remain affected by the outage, nor how widespread the problems are. Cash App and Square didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Square said it is working on resolving the issues, noting that some services are "steadily regaining their functionality."

"We are continuing to monitor the situation and the fix implemented by our engineering teams," the company said in a Friday update.