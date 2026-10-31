2 teenagers charged after car windows damaged by pellet gun in Macomb County

Two 18-year-old men have been charged after car windows were shot out with a pellet gun in Macomb County, Michigan, the Chesterfield Township Police Department said on Friday.

The men, from Chesterfield Township and Sterling Heights, Michigan, are each charged with malicious destruction of property, $20,000 or more, according to police.

Officials said Thursday that law enforcement in New Baltimore and Chesterfield Township had received several reports of car windows being shot out with a pellet gun over the past three days.

Detectives during their investigation into the incidents saw a white vehicle on home security video provided to them, according to police. They later used a Flock camera in downtown New Baltimore to identify a matching vehicle.

The Macomb Auto Theft Squad and Chesterfield police patrolled downtown New Baltimore on Wednesday evening and saw a vehicle matching the description of one of the men's vehicles, police said. They alerted New Baltimore officials, who made a traffic stop and arrested the teenagers.

Both men were arraigned on Friday, according to police, who said each individual received a $50,000 bond.