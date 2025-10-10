Livonia family left scrambling after truck crashes into home: "It was just shocking and unbelievable"

A family in Livonia, Michigan, is left scrambling after a truck crashed into their home. Police say the driver may have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

"Unbelievable. I'm like, how does this happen?" said Jeff Wilson.

JULIE STEADMAN-WAGNER

At about 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Wilson received a shocking call that a truck had barreled into the front of his house.

"You see this on the news, and you think, 'Well, this will never happen to me,' but here we are," Wilson said.

Livonia police tell CBS News Detroit that a caller reported a man driving recklessly in a black pickup truck on Five Mile Road. That caller followed the driver into a subdivision near Five Mile and Yale Street.

A video captured on a surveillance camera shows the driver hopped the curb, ran over potted plants, backed up, and drove erratically into the neighborhood.

CBS News Detroit learned that the driver blew past stop signs, then crashed into the home at the corner of Park and Meadowbrook streets.

CBS Detroit

He was arrested, and police say he may have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

"I don't know. It was just kind of shocking that somebody could drive too fast and lose control of their vehicle and run into a house," resident John Dobson said.

"It's kind of insane that somebody could be driving around potentially inebriated," said neighbor Meagan Smith.

Wilson tells CBS News Detroit that his wife was the only one home at the time. She's OK but shaken up. Their house is currently not livable because of the damage.

"We can't stay in the house because the natural gas line was bent and compromised, so we're staying with my mother-in-law for now," said Wilson.

CBS Detroit

Meanwhile, the family says they've been in touch with their insurance company and are trying to find short-term housing and are still wrapping their minds around this unexpected inconvenience.

"It was just shocking and unbelievable. We're just kind of in limbo waiting for the next steps," Wilson said.

The family says they have an inspection team coming out next week to start the repair process.

Meantime, that driver has since been released from jail. The incident is still under investigation.