Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver injured after crashing car into Ferndale apartment complex

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

Police say two kids froze to death in a van; winter storm watch issued; and more top stories
Police say two kids froze to death in a van; winter storm watch issued; and more top stories 04:00

FERNDALE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — A Southfield man suffered non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday after crashing his car into a Ferndale apartment complex, officials said. 

Police say the single-vehicle crash happened around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Ferndale 1 Apartments in the 1400 block of West 9 Mile Road.

Officials say the driver was driving west on 9 Mile when he crossed into the eastbound lane. The car then left the roadway near the intersection of 9 Mile and Forest Street, traveled across the boulevard and struck the building. 

ferndale-apartment-crash.jpg
Ferndale Police Department

The driver, a 38-year-old man, was the lone occupant of the car and had to be extricated from the car by the firefighters. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No residents were injured, and the area has since been cleared. 

"I threw all my clothes on, and I rushed it with the rest of my neighbors, trying to figure out what was going on," said apartment resident Kiefert Watson. "It was a lot of chaos; people crying, just trying to make sure the person in the car was okay."

Officials are currently evaluating the building to ensure that it is still structurally sound. 

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. 

Veronica Ortega contributed to this report.

Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.