Driver injured after crashing car into Ferndale apartment complex

FERNDALE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — A Southfield man suffered non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday after crashing his car into a Ferndale apartment complex, officials said.

Police say the single-vehicle crash happened around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Ferndale 1 Apartments in the 1400 block of West 9 Mile Road.

Officials say the driver was driving west on 9 Mile when he crossed into the eastbound lane. The car then left the roadway near the intersection of 9 Mile and Forest Street, traveled across the boulevard and struck the building.

Ferndale Police Department

The driver, a 38-year-old man, was the lone occupant of the car and had to be extricated from the car by the firefighters. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No residents were injured, and the area has since been cleared.

"I threw all my clothes on, and I rushed it with the rest of my neighbors, trying to figure out what was going on," said apartment resident Kiefert Watson. "It was a lot of chaos; people crying, just trying to make sure the person in the car was okay."

Officials are currently evaluating the building to ensure that it is still structurally sound.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

