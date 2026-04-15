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Canton woman sentenced for running over her husband in Warren parking lot

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Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
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Joseph Buczek

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A Canton Township woman who pleaded no contest to running over her then-husband with her SUV in a parking lot has been sentenced to 18 months of probation, prosecutors said. 

Prosecutors say 39-year-old Alaina Fain drove over her then-husband with her SUV in a Warren parking lot on June 13, 2025. 

Fain pleaded no contest during a pre-trial hearing on March 9 to assault with a dangerous weapon and domestic violence.

In addition to serving 18 months of probation, Fain has to complete a mental health assessment and a batterer's intervention program, according to prosecutors, and she cannot possess any weapons or be within 500 feet of her ex-husband. 

"It is important to remember that sentencing ultimately rests in the hands of the court. In this case, the judge exercised that authority by ordering probation, a mental health assessment, and participation in a batterer's intervention program, measures designed not only to hold the offender accountable, but to provide a pathway toward rehabilitation and avoid recidivism," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido.   

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.     

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