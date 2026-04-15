Canton woman sentenced for running over her husband in Warren parking lot

A Canton Township woman who pleaded no contest to running over her then-husband with her SUV in a parking lot has been sentenced to 18 months of probation, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors say 39-year-old Alaina Fain drove over her then-husband with her SUV in a Warren parking lot on June 13, 2025.

Fain pleaded no contest during a pre-trial hearing on March 9 to assault with a dangerous weapon and domestic violence.

In addition to serving 18 months of probation, Fain has to complete a mental health assessment and a batterer's intervention program, according to prosecutors, and she cannot possess any weapons or be within 500 feet of her ex-husband.

"It is important to remember that sentencing ultimately rests in the hands of the court. In this case, the judge exercised that authority by ordering probation, a mental health assessment, and participation in a batterer's intervention program, measures designed not only to hold the offender accountable, but to provide a pathway toward rehabilitation and avoid recidivism," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.