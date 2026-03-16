Canton woman accused of running over her husband in Warren parking lot pleads no contest

A Canton Township woman accused of running over her then-husband with her SUV in a parking lot has pleaded no contest to charges, Macomb County prosecutors said.

Prosecutors allege 39-year-old Alaina Fain drove over her then-husband with her SUV in a Warren parking lot on June 13, 2025.

On March 9, Fain pleaded no contest during a pre-trial hearing to assault with a dangerous weapon and domestic violence, according to prosecutors.

"Violence is never the answer to conflict. When someone chooses violence, they are not just harming another person, they are breaking the law. Our community depends on respect for the rule of law, and my office will continue to pursue accountability for those who resort to violence instead of resolving their disputes in a lawful and responsible way," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido in a statement.

Fain will be sentenced on April 14.