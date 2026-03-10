Canton woman owes over $250,000 in restitution over crash into Ulta Beauty shop

A woman was ordered to pay over $258,000 in restitution and stay away from Ulta Beauty stores after a sentencing on charges related to a vehicle crash into a beauty shop in Royal Oak, Michigan.

Katrina Patterson of Canton was sentenced Tuesday in Sixth Circuit Court in Oakland County on charges of fleeing and eluding, resisting and obstructing a police officer, malicious destruction of a building, malicious destruction of property, malicious destruction of fire or police property, operating while intoxicated-second offense and two counts of felonious assault.

The sentence on each count was 1 year in Oakland County Jail, with credit for time served. The jail term was held in abeyance, pending a review hearing in 60 days, according to court records.

She has been ordered to perform 30 days of community service and serve three years of probation. Her vehicle has been immobilized for one year.

The required restitution is a total of $258,563, with $233,164 of that to Ulta Beauty and the rest to the city of Royal Oak.

The pursuit began about 12:40 a.m. Nov. 20, 2025, when the Royal Oak Police Department responded to a call of a sport utility vehicle driving on the train tracks near West Fourth and South Center streets. When police arrived in the area, they noticed one of the vehicle's tires was flat and said they could see an open container of alcohol in the SUV.

The driver refused to cooperate with officers and drove off, officers said at the time. The pursuit went through several streets and an alley until the SUV crashed into the Ulta Beauty building on Woodward Avenue.

A man who was a passenger in the car was also arrested and released on a citation for open container of alcohol in a vehicle, reports said at the time.

Both the driver and passenger were treated at the scene for injuries sustained in the crash.

The above video originally aired on Nov. 11, 2025.