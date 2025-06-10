Canton police warns of false child abduction claims at local park circulating on TikTok

A video that was circulating on the TikTok social platform alleging that an attempted child abduction took place in the Canton, Michigan, area has been debunked and removed.

"The Canton Police Department would like to assure the community that there was no attempted child abduction at any park within the township," a police report on the case said. "We thank the community for its continued vigilance as we know incidents like these can occur."

Canton Police Department said its officers became aware of the video Tuesday morning and immediately began investigating. The situation was alleged to have taken place at a local park.

Police interviewed both the person who posted the video and the father of the child.

Based on those interviews and a review of the circumstances, the allegation was determined to be unfounded.

The person who posted the video to social media has since removed it from their account.

In the meantime, the police department asks that anyone who notices suspicious activity in the township report it "directly to the police so it can be properly investigated."